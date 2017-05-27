Business

May 27, 2017 8:20 AM

2 Syrian terror suspects stopped in Sicily during G7 meeting

The Associated Press
ROME

The Italian news agency ANSA is reporting that two Syrians have been detained in Sicily on terrorism suspicions even as seven top world leaders were meeting elsewhere on the Italian island.

ANSA reported Saturday that Italian anti-terrorism police detained the two Syrians after they arrived on a ferry from Malta in the port of Pozzallo, which is 130 kilometers (80 miles) from where Group of Seven leaders were meeting.

The report says the police found images on their phones of suicide bombers with explosive belts. They appeared to have ties to Libya.

One of the two is a minor, the other 25. Both had been registered in Italy previously as refugees.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

How did Kraken Coffee Co. in Avila Beach get its name?

How did Kraken Coffee Co. in Avila Beach get its name? 1:06

How did Kraken Coffee Co. in Avila Beach get its name?
See the properties soon to be sold in downtown San Luis Obispo 0:44

See the properties soon to be sold in downtown San Luis Obispo
The story behind Firestone Walker Brewing Co. 2:09

The story behind Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos