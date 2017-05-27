At 80, Gov. Hunt still pitching for education, N Carolina

Gov. Jim Hunt left office in 2001, but he's still pitching for "big things" for North Carolina.
The four-term Democratic governor is among the state's most influential politicians of the 20th century, but remains engaged in 21st century policy and politics as he turned 80 years old in May.
In an interview with The Associated Press, Hunt urged Republican legislators to use additional dollars the state is bringing in to make a splash in public education, rather than cut taxes again significantly.
No one has been North Carolina's governor as long as Hunt. He was first elected in 1976 and served eight years before losing an epic U.S. Senate election to Republican icon Jesse Helms. He got elected to a third four-term term in 1992, followed with re-election in 1996.
