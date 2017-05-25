Utah law that could send online bullies to jail criticized

FILE - This Feb. 3, 2015, file photo, Eagle Mountain Republican Rep. David Lifferth appears on the house floor at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. Utah lawmakers say they hope a new, unique law cuts down on the expanding and increasingly troubling forms of cyber harassment by giving authorities the ability to send the online bullies to jail. Last year, Utah legislators considered a similar bill, but stripped out the personally identifiable information portion because some committee members were concerned with how broad some terms in that section were, said than Republican Rep. Lifferth, who sponsored the 2016 bill. Lifferth's bill was never passed because lawmakers say they ran out of time. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo