California skydiver in wingsuit dies

A person has died after a skydiving trip went wrong in California.
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says the person had been wearing a wingsuit when they crashed Wednesday.
The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2qfR3bY ) that the Woodbridge Fire District has called the incident a parachute accident.
District Chief Steve Butler says the man landed in a vineyard.
Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.
Butler had said no additional details are available.
