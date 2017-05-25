Business

May 25, 2017 5:20 AM

California skydiver in wingsuit dies

The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

A person has died after a skydiving trip went wrong in California.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says the person had been wearing a wingsuit when they crashed Wednesday.

The Sacramento Bee reports (http://bit.ly/2qfR3bY ) that the Woodbridge Fire District has called the incident a parachute accident.

District Chief Steve Butler says the man landed in a vineyard.

Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the incident.

Butler had said no additional details are available.

