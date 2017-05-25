Fiserv CEO top paid executive in Wisconsin

A new survey shows the top paid executive in Wisconsin is in the financial services industry.
Calculations by The Associated Press and the executive data firm Equilar show Fiserv CEO Jeffery Yabuki tops the compensation list in Wisconsin, earning $21.2 million in 2016. Fiserv is based in Brookfield.
The survey includes only publicly traded companies with more than $1 billion in revenue that filed their proxy statements with federal regulators. The calculation salary, bonus, stock awards, stock option awards, deferred compensation and other components that include benefits and perks.
The typical CEO in the Standard & Poor's 500 index made $11.5 million last year.
