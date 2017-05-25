Business

May 25, 2017 3:46 AM

Iran claims third underground missile production site built

The Associated Press
TEHRAN, Iran

An Iranian semi-official news agency says the country's powerful Revolutionary Guard has built a third underground facility designated to produce ballistic missiles.

The semi-official Fars news agency on Thursday quoted the chief of paramilitary's airspace division, Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, as saying the force will "continue to develop our missile capacity" and that U.S. concerns over the country's ballistic program are of no significance to Iran.

According to the report, the site is the third underground production facility for ballistic missiles in Iran. The report did not provide more details, say where it's located and if and how many missiles have already been produced there.

Iran has long boasted of having missiles that can travel 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles), placing much of the Middle East, including Israel, within range.

