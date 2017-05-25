Business

May 25, 2017 3:45 AM

Metro Atlanta's jobless rate declines to 4.5 percent

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

Metro Atlanta's unemployment rate has declined to 4.5 percent, down slightly from 4.6 percent in March.

The Georgia Department of Labor on Thursday announced the 4.5 percent jobless figure for April. It's down from this time a year ago, when it was 4.8 percent.

State labor officials say the rate declined as employers created more jobs and reduced the number of new layoffs.

Elsewhere in Georgia, metro Gainesville had the lowest area jobless rate at 3.9 percent.

The Heart of Georgia and River Valley region had the highest at 5.9 percent.

The local area unemployment data are not seasonally adjusted.

