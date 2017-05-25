Budget Director Mick Mulvaney testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 24, 2017, before the House Budget Committee hearing on President Donald Trump's fiscal 2018 federal budget.
May 25, 2017 12:26 AM

AP FACT CHECK: Medicaid a target for cuts despite assurance

By JOSH BOAK AP Economics Writer
WASHINGTON

Trump budget director Mick Mulvaney is giving assurances that Medicaid isn't on the chopping block.

But an AP Fact Check shows that the program indeed would take a hit from the administration's plans.

The Trump-supported rollback of President Barack Obama's health care law would reduce federal money that 31 states have relied on to extend Medicaid coverage. And Medicaid spending would fall from 2 percent of the economy to 1.7 percent in 2027 due to the reductions in Trump's budget.

