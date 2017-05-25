AP FACT CHECK: Medicaid a target for cuts despite assurance

Trump budget director Mick Mulvaney is giving assurances that Medicaid isn't on the chopping block.
But an AP Fact Check shows that the program indeed would take a hit from the administration's plans.
The Trump-supported rollback of President Barack Obama's health care law would reduce federal money that 31 states have relied on to extend Medicaid coverage. And Medicaid spending would fall from 2 percent of the economy to 1.7 percent in 2027 due to the reductions in Trump's budget.
