AP FACT CHECK: Trump's theory about Iran's collapse

President Donald Trump asserted this week that Iran was 6 months from ruin before its economy was saved by the nuclear deal with the West.
An AP Fact Check suggests that scenario is not realistic. Iran was still exporting oil and importing some products. Its economy was in trouble, but collapse did not appear imminent.
Trump made his statement in Jerusalem on Monday.
Although Trump promised frequently during the presidential campaign to get the U.S. out of the deal, he has not done so.
EDITOR'S NOTE _ A look at the veracity of claims by public figures
Comments