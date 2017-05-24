Business

May 24, 2017 6:47 AM

Nebraska commission sets O'Neill hearing for pipeline review

The Associated Press
O'NEILL, Neb.

A state commission that will decide whether to approve the Keystone XL oil pipeline's route through Nebraska has scheduled a one-day public hearing in northern Nebraska's Holt County.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission says the hearing will run from 1 to 8 p.m. June 7 at the O'Neill Community Center in O'Neill. Public comment will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Speakers will have three to five minutes to comment about the TransCanada project.

A hearing was held May 3 in York and a five-day hearing is scheduled to run Aug. 7-11 at a Lincoln hotel.

The $8 billion pipeline would transport oil from Alberta, Canada, across Montana and South Dakota to Nebraska, where it would connect with an existing pipeline that feeds Texas Gulf Coast refineries.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

How did Kraken Coffee Co. in Avila Beach get its name?

How did Kraken Coffee Co. in Avila Beach get its name? 1:06

How did Kraken Coffee Co. in Avila Beach get its name?
See the properties soon to be sold in downtown San Luis Obispo 0:44

See the properties soon to be sold in downtown San Luis Obispo
The story behind Firestone Walker Brewing Co. 2:09

The story behind Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos