FILE- In this Sept. 20, 2016, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, smile as they prepare for a speech in San Francisco. The 33-year-old billionaire and his wife stopped by Quincy High School on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, and made a donation to the school. Chan graduated from Quincy High as valedictorian in 2003. Jeff Chiu, File AP Photo

May 23, 2017 5:09 PM

Mark Zuckerberg, wife visit Massachusetts high school

The Associated Press
QUINCY, Mass.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has visited the Massachusetts high school where his wife attended.

The 33-year-old billionaire and his wife, Priscilla Chan, stopped by Quincy High School on Tuesday and made a donation to the school. The amount has not been disclosed.

Chan graduated from Quincy High as valedictorian in 2003.

Zuckerberg says in a Facebook post the couple had stopped by the school on their way to Cambridge, Massachusetts, where Zuckerberg is set to deliver the commencement speech at Harvard University on Thursday.

Zuckerberg livestreamed on Facebook his visit to his old dorm room at Harvard's Kirkland House Tuesday afternoon.

Zuckerberg was spotted in Newport, Rhode Island, on Sunday. He and Chan visited a middle school in Providence on Monday.

