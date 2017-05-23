Business

May 23, 2017 6:40 AM

Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly higher

The Associated Press

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street as technology companies post more gains.

Nokia jumped 6 percent in early trading Tuesday after settling its legal disputes with Apple.

Agilent Technologies rose 5 percent after the scientific instrument maker reported earnings and sales that beat analysts' estimates.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index increased 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,396.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 26 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,921. The Nasdaq composite rose 6 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,140.

Two stocks rose for every one that fell on the New York Stock Exchange.

