May 22, 2017 6:42 PM

Idaho cities, highway officials await road-repair help

The Associated Press
TWIN FALLS, Idaho

Cities and highway districts throughout southern Idaho whose roads were damaged this winter are hoping the federal government will help pay for the repairs.

KPVI-TV reported (http://bit.ly/2qaZyRA ) Sunday $50 million in state money is available to help cities and highway officials rebuild some of the roads that were damaged by the frigid temperatures, record-breaking snowfall and flooding.

Buhl Highway District Director John Zamora says all of the damage could be eligible for some of the $50 million the state has allocated for road repairs and some of it will be eligible for federal aid.

On April 21, President Donald Trump signed a disaster declaration covering the February flooding in 11 Idaho counties, making local governments eligible for some federal assistance to help pay for infrastructure damage caused by the flooding.

