After Saudi arms deal, defense shares fly

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2017, file photo, a Lockheed Martin F-35A Lighting II from the 323 Squadron, Royal Netherlands Air Force flies through the nicknamed Star Wars Canyon on the Jedi transition in Death Valley National Park, Calif. Shares of three major U.S. defense contractors are hitting all-time highs, Monday, May 22, 2017, in the first day of trading after President Donald Trump bestowed Saudi Arabia with a $110 billion arms deal. The deal, which could expand up to $350 billion over 10 years, sent shares of Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp. and Raytheon Co. to unprecedented heights. Ben Margot, File AP Photo