Chinese online retailer developing one-ton delivery drones

In this image taken from a Nov. 9, 2016 video footage by AP Video, a drone takes off to deliver JD.com parcel from Tiantong'an village near Suqian city in eastern China's Jiangsu province. China's biggest online retailer, JD.com Inc., announced plans Monday, May 22, 2017 to develop drone aircraft capable of carrying a ton or more for long-distance deliveries. AP Video via AP)