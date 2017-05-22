Business

May 22, 2017 3:41 AM

New Jersey police allege gun company sold defective guns

The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J.

New Jersey has sued gun manufacturer Sig Sauer, saying it sold defective handguns to the state police.

The company, based in Newington, New Hampshire, sold 3,000 handguns to New Jersey State Police for nearly $2 million.

But the lawsuit says that when the weapons were delivered in 2014, many of the guns malfunctioned by not ejecting shell casings when fired.

The lawsuit says Sig Sauer failed to provide new guns to the state by an agreed-upon date.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports that the New Jersey attorney general has filed a breach of contract complaint, seeking a refund, plus nearly $900,000 to cover the cost of purchased holsters.

Sig Sauer didn't respond to a request for comment.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

How did Kraken Coffee Co. in Avila Beach get its name?

How did Kraken Coffee Co. in Avila Beach get its name? 1:06

How did Kraken Coffee Co. in Avila Beach get its name?
See the properties soon to be sold in downtown San Luis Obispo 0:44

See the properties soon to be sold in downtown San Luis Obispo
The story behind Firestone Walker Brewing Co. 2:09

The story behind Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos