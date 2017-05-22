In this photo taken May 19, 2017, Cindy Gustafson helps pack bags of food for the Backpack Buddies program at Second Harvest Food Bank in Nazareth, Pa. The program faces a loss of federal funding under the budget proposed by President Donald Trump’s administration.
In this photo taken May 19, 2017, Cindy Gustafson helps pack bags of food for the Backpack Buddies program at Second Harvest Food Bank in Nazareth, Pa. The program faces a loss of federal funding under the budget proposed by President Donald Trump’s administration. Michael Rubinkam AP Photo
In this photo taken May 19, 2017, Cindy Gustafson helps pack bags of food for the Backpack Buddies program at Second Harvest Food Bank in Nazareth, Pa. The program faces a loss of federal funding under the budget proposed by President Donald Trump’s administration. Michael Rubinkam AP Photo

Business

May 22, 2017 12:32 AM

Trump's plan to nix community block grants may be tough sell

By JENNIFER C. KERR Associated Press
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump may have a tough time carrying out plans to kill a popular program that has helped build fire stations, provided meals to needy children and more.

Plenty of lawmakers — including some key Republicans — enthusiastically support the Community Development Block Grant program.

Critics, though, say it is fraught with wasteful spending and has strayed from its original purpose of providing housing assistance and economic development for the poor.

Trump's 2018 budget blueprint calls for abolishing the 4-decade-old program. Money for the program is among billions of dollars in proposed cuts to domestic and foreign aid programs aimed at offsetting more spending for the military and border security.

The White House is expected to release a more detailed budget plan on Tuesday.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

How did Kraken Coffee Co. in Avila Beach get its name?

How did Kraken Coffee Co. in Avila Beach get its name? 1:06

How did Kraken Coffee Co. in Avila Beach get its name?
See the properties soon to be sold in downtown San Luis Obispo 0:44

See the properties soon to be sold in downtown San Luis Obispo
The story behind Firestone Walker Brewing Co. 2:09

The story behind Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos