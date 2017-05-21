At refugee camp, Haley vows Trump's US won't abandon Syrians

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, speaks with Syrian refugee children, during a visit to the Zaatari Refugee Camp, Jordan, Sunday, May 21, 2017. Haley said the Trump administration wants to step up help for the millions of people displaced. Yet Nikki Haley's message is at odds with President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda, his planned budget cuts and his hardline position on admitting refugees. Raad Adayleh, Pool AP Photo