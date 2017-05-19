Pacific Rim ministers meet in Hanoi, seek to revive TPP

Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, center right, shakes hands with Chinese Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan, center left, as Philippine Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, top left, U.S Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, top right, and Peruvian Trade Minister Eduardo Ferreyros, bottom right, look on after a group photo at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation

APEC) Trade ministerial meeting in Hanoi, Vietnam on Saturday, May 20, 2017. The Pacific Rim trade ministers started their two-day meeting in Hanoi focusing on free trade and regional economic integration amid fears of growing trade protectionism.