Starbucks addicts might want to try this

Starbucks believes it might have the answer to watered-down, diluted coffee for those who like a little ice in their cup of Java.
How about … ice cubes of coffee?
The mega-beverage chain is testing out coffee ice cubes in 100 stores in the Baltimore and St. Louis markets.
By the summer, all locations will be offering the coffee cubes.
80 cents The price increase should Starbucks customers want to add coffee ice cubes to their drink
Of course, it’ll come at a price: an additional 80 cents per drink.
But if the caffeinated cubes, made from Colombian coffee, keep you from having to settle for diluted coffee, the price just might be worth it.
It the latest of Starbucks’ efforts at catchy promotions.
Last month, Starbucks for a limited time offered the Unicorn – a pink, white and light blue drink.
After that it was the Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino.
