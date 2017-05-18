Brazil's Temer: 'I won't resign' amid corruption allegations

FILE - In this May 8, 2017, file photo, Brazil's President Michel Temer listens in during a event at the Brazilian Institute of Research in Brasilia, Brazil. Temer is denying a report that he endorsed the alleged bribing of a jailed former congressman to keep him quiet. The allegation made in a Globo News report on Wednesday, May 17, represents a potentially significant blow to President Temer. His administration has lurched from one crisis to another since he took office just over a year ago. Eraldo Peres, File AP Photo