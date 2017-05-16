Dad’s advice to sons who bought his business: Have integrity

Editor’s note: Who among us, especially young entrepreneurs and small-business owners, doesn’t want to learn from others? With that in mind, we asked our readers for the best business advice they’ve ever received. This column appears occasionally.
“When Bill (Thoma) and I sat down with my dad to work out purchasing the business, my dad said, ‘Don’t make me cross the street when I see my friends coming.’
“What he meant was: Be honest and treat people fairly, admit your mistakes. In short, have integrity.”
Ed Thoma, vice president of Thoma Electric
