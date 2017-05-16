Secret to success: Do 100 things 1 percent better, says Farm Supply Co.’s incoming CEO

Editor’s note: Who among us, especially young entrepreneurs and small-business owners, doesn’t want to learn from others? With that in mind, we asked our readers for the best business advice they’ve ever received. This column appears occasionally.
We hear so often about giving 100 percent to everything we do in life, and I could not agree more. However, I always keep top of mind one of the best pieces of advice I’ve received from my boss and mentor Jim Brabeck on juggling all of the demands of leading a company.
He says, “It’s not about doing one thing 100 percent better. Rather 100 things, 1 percent better.”
This approach continues to provide the clarity and focus I need to balance my professional and personal life. Rather than be so hyper-focused on one task or challenge, think big picture — and ultimate goal.
Cara Crye, vice president of communications and incoming CEO of Farm Supply Co.
