Mindbody reports revenue of $42.2 million for first quarter of 2017

0:44 See the properties soon to be sold in downtown San Luis Obispo Pause

1:25 Buying a home in San Luis Obispo: 'It's not feasible'

1:10 These gray whales got so close, you could kiss them

1:33 Bill and Linda Frost give $110 million to Cal Poly's College of Science and Math

1:00 Take a tour through California's top 10 biggest cities

0:48 A look at progress on the 12-acre freshman dorm project at Cal Poly

4:18 What to do if you meet a mountain lion

0:44 Paso Robles beats Righetti on a Dylan Lewis walk-off

2:25 California Insurance Commissioner Dave Jones on single-payer health care: 'That's the way we have to go.'