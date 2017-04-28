SLO Donut Co. looks to expand — and it’s asking for suggestions

SLO Donut Co. no longer plans to move into the old Jack in the Box in Atascadero, but the popular doughnut shop is still looking at adding another location, said Brandon Miller, SLO Donut Co.’s marketing and sales manager.
“The energy is definitely in the air. We’d like to expand,” Miller said. “Right now, we’re just kind of in the ideation process. There’s no plans set in place to open a new shop.”
The shop posted a survey on its website, asking anyone who lives in Monterey or Santa Barbara where they would want to see a doughnut shop.
“Santa Barbara being a college town similar to San Luis Obispo, that was our motivation for Santa Barbara. We love our college students that come in and sit and study and that creates the atmosphere SloDoCo is known for,” Miller said. “And Monterey is another city to look around.”
