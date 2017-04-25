Business

April 25, 2017 3:40 PM

$65,000 now considered low income for SLO County

By Gabby Ferreira

Make about $65,000 a year and have a family of four in San Luis Obispo County? You’re low income, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Single? That low-income limit is about $45,700.

The $65,350 and $47,750 thresholds determined by HUD were included in a recent report on the department’s 2017 income limits, which determines who can qualify for subsidized housing programs such as Section 8 vouchers. Last year, the low-income threshold was $61,100 for a family of four and $42,800 for a single person.

The median family income in the county is $83,200, according to HUD. That number also has risen from last year, when median income was $76,400.

Home prices in the county continued to rise last month, with the median home price at $510,000 — an 8 percent increase from February 2016.

On average, the fair-market rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the county is $1,011, according to HUD, which uses fair-market rent to calculate income limits.

In Santa Barbara County, the threshold for a family of four to be considered low income is $72,050. For Monterey County, that number is $65,100.

Buying a home in San Luis Obispo: 'It's not feasible'

Natalie Marinelli, 25, a Cal Poly graduate and former Apple employee in the Bay Area, moved back to San Luis Obispo County with her husband for the quality of life, only to discover they can't afford a home here. "No one is talking about having kids. No one is talking about buying home. It's not feasible," she says.

