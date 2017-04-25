$65,000 now considered low income for SLO County

Make about $65,000 a year and have a family of four in San Luis Obispo County? You’re low income, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Single? That low-income limit is about $45,700.

The $65,350 and $47,750 thresholds determined by HUD were included in a recent report on the department’s 2017 income limits, which determines who can qualify for subsidized housing programs such as Section 8 vouchers. Last year, the low-income threshold was $61,100 for a family of four and $42,800 for a single person.

The median family income in the county is $83,200, according to HUD. That number also has risen from last year, when median income was $76,400.

Home prices in the county continued to rise last month, with the median home price at $510,000 — an 8 percent increase from February 2016.

On average, the fair-market rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the county is $1,011, according to HUD, which uses fair-market rent to calculate income limits.

In Santa Barbara County, the threshold for a family of four to be considered low income is $72,050. For Monterey County, that number is $65,100.