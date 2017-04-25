Paso Robles Event Center contributed $79 million to local economy in 2015

Events at the Paso Robles Event Center — best known for hosting the California Mid-State Fair — generated $79.2 million in the local economy in 2015, according to a new economic impact report.
It also created the equivalent of 629 jobs that year because of spending by the fairgrounds, exhibitors, vendors, suppliers, businesses and attendees.
In addition, income earned by fairgrounds and event workers had a ripple effect on the economy as money they spent provided income for other local workers — about $22.6 million, according to the report.
The Paso Robles Event Center, which has seven buildings with 90,000 square feet of space at 2198 Riverside Ave., operates year-round and hosts a variety of events in addition to the Mid-State Fair.
Statewide, California fairs generated an economic impact of about $3.9 billion and total sales and use tax revenue of about $66 million in 2015, the report said.
This year, the Mid-State Fair will be held from July 19-30. Its theme is “Come One, Come All.”
Submit news and notes items for Biz Buzz. Email: bizbuzz@thetribunenews.com; on Twitter @SLOBizBuzz; phone: 805-781-7902; fax: 805-781-7905; mail: Biz Buzz, The Tribune, P.O. Box 112, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406-0112.
Tell us your best business advice
What’s the best piece of business advice you’ve ever received? And how has it helped make you more successful in your business/professional life? Tell us in 100 words or fewer, and send it to bizbuzz@thetribunenews.com. We will publish them in future Biz Buzz columns.
Comments