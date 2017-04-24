Lago Giuseppe in Templeton opens Italian villa-style winery

Lago Giuseppe Winery in Templeton has added a tasting room, small restaurant and bed-and-breakfast to its wedding venue and event space.

Jeanine Mistretta, who owns Lago Giuseppe with her husband, Joseph, said the 35-acre ranch property features a lake and a 1- to 1 1/2 -acre vineyard. It has served as the venue for more than 100 weddings since it opened around 2010, she said.

Her two daughters are also helping with the business — one is a graphic designer and the other is a chef with La Donna Dolce Catering.

The family began building the Italian villa that will house the winery and two bed-and-breakfast suites about a year and a half ago, Mistretta said.

She declined to disclose financial information about Lago Giuseppe’s expansion.

“It’s kind of a natural fit for the property,” she said.

The winery, at 8345 Green Valley Road just off Highway 46, will produce about 1,000 cases a year of Bordeaux blends, Italian varietals and pinot noir, Mistretta said. Some of the grapes are grown on the Lago Giuseppe property, while others are sourced from the Adelaida area west of Paso Robles and from northern Santa Barbara County. Eventually, the winery will produce about 4,000 cases annually, Mistretta said.

Lago Giuseppe’s tasting room will be open to walk-ins from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday. It will remain open seven days a week starting in June and continuing through October, Mistretta said.

The winery will also serve a lunch menu featuring sandwiches and Italian fare, such as meatballs and pizza, she said.

