Lyft can now pick up and drop off passengers at SLO airport

Lyft, a ride-hailing service similar to Uber, can now transport passengers to and from the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport.
Those who want to use the service need to download the app. Then they just request, ride and pay.
Lyft launched in San Luis Obispo County in January. On Friday, it was announced that the service would be allowed to operate at the airport.
Uber began service at the airport last year.
The car services will pick up and drop off riders at the white curbs in front of the terminal.
“We are pleased to provide an additional ground transportation option for our passengers,” said Kevin Bumen, director of airports.
