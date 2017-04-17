Applebee’s restaurant in SLO closes a week after the Paso location

The Applebee’s in San Luis Obispo has closed, just over a week after the Applebee’s in Paso Robles closed, according to a sign posted on the restaurant’s door.
The Applebee’s in Paso Robles closed on April 9. The Applebee’s in Santa Maria is still open.
The restaurant chain plans to close between 40 and 60 locations in 2017, according to Business Insider. The chain closed 46 locations in 2016.
Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858, @Its_GabbyF
