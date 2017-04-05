SLO marketing firm earns three awards for its work on the Central Coast

Barnett Cox & Associates, a public relations and marketing firm based in San Luis Obispo, won three bronze awards in the Coastal California American Advertising Awards competition for its work on the Central Coast.
The honored work includes a blog for the San Luis Obispo County Farmers’ Market Association; a set of “Adventure Cow” videos for CowParade SLO that show off the county; and a multimedia campaign celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
Submit news and notes items for Biz Buzz. Email: bizbuzz@thetribunenews.com; on Twitter @SLOBizBuzz; phone: 805-781-7902; fax: 805-781-7905; mail: Biz Buzz, The Tribune, P.O. Box 112, San Luis Obispo, CA 93406-0112.
Tell us your best business advice
What’s the best piece of business advice you’ve ever received? And how has it helped make you more successful in your business/professional life? Tell us in 100 words or fewer, and send it to bizbuzz@thetribunenews.com. We will publish them in future Biz Buzz columns.
Comments