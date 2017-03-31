Paso Robles woman makes list as one of the nation’s 30 best young Realtors

A Paso Robles Realtor has landed on a trade magazine’s list of the best young real estate professionals in the country.
Selected from a pool of 300 applicants, Maci Umbertis, 29, was named one of Realtor Magazine’s “30 Under 30,” a list that recognizes real estate employees — all younger than 30 — who are at the top of their field.
“It’s a really cool feeling,” Umbertis, a Merrill and Associates Real Estate employee, said, “especially being local, growing up here and being able to do what I love in my own community.”
Realtor Magazine, which is the official publication of the National Association of Realtors, selects honorees based on their success, skills, creativity and leadership, according to its website.
Over the course of her 11-year career, Umbertis has served on the board of the Atascadero Association of Realtors and mentored several real estate agents. In 2016, she completed 62 sales worth more than $23 million, she said.
The “30 Under 30” feature will appear in the magazine’s May/June edition.
