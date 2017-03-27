Forden’s is moving out, but what might move in?

1:03 Man found dead in truck several hours after crash into ravine near Templeton Pause

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care

1:39 Pismo Beach business owner hopes to bring pro surfing event to Central Coast

5:11 Advocates of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary explain why they support it

1:16 See what The Bee found when it visited Camp Roberts in 2011

11:45 Exclusive: 'Water & Power: Madera Water Bank'

6:51 Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC

2:49 Video shows plainclothes Cal Poly police officers physically restrain suspect in assault arrest

0:48 The top baby names of 2016