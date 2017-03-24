Central Coast Craft Beer Week is back, this time with even more breweries

0:15 An explosive way to get a bottle of sparkling wine ready for sale Pause

0:52 Grover Beach road repairs face delays, increase in cost

1:11 Jack Kerouac's 'creative presence' still felt at SLO hotel where he once lived

0:34 SLOStringer killed in Hwy. 101 car crash near Cuesta Grade

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care

2:26 Robot built by Nipomo students plays a giant game of jacks

6:51 Trump touts 'America first' message at CPAC

2:35 House Speaker Ryan says pulled health care bill is a ‘set back’

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery