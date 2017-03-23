Surfside Donuts in Pismo Beach is up for sale

After building the business from the ground up two years ago, Andy McKay and his wife, Carin McKay, have decided to sell Surfside Donuts.
Fans of the Pismo Beach donut shop shouldn’t be too worried about losing the local eatery, though.
“Nothing’s changing,” Andy McKay, 47, of Pismo Beach said. “We’re just selling it. The new owners can do whatever they want, but we’re hoping that they’ll buy and keep it relatively the same.”
The asking price for the business is $249,000, said Gary Bayus of Prestige Business Sales, Mergers & Acquisitions and the acting agent for the couple. McKay asks that anyone interested in purchasing the business contact Bayus.
McKay declined to provide specific information about the business’ annual sales or profits, but he did say sales have been improving since he and his wife first opened the store.
It’s still going to be Surfside Donuts. Hopefully with an owner who has a better back than mine.
Andy McKay
On Monday, McKay alerted customers in Facebook and Instagram posts about the news — causing a flurry of concern that the shop was closing. He later edited the post to clarify the shop was selling, not closing.
“It’s still going to be Surfside Donuts,” he said. “Hopefully with an owner who has a better back than mine.”
So far, Bayus said he’s received close to 100 inquiries about the business. But McKay is not in any rush to sell; because time and money aren’t an issue, he wants to find an owner who’s the right fit — “even if it takes another year,” he said.
McKay opened the downtown store at 603 Dolliver St. more than two years ago, selling freshly made donuts and coffee.
But on his third day of business, McKay threw out his back. Despite surgery, it’s been a problem that has continued to plague him, he said. Suddenly, the business became the responsibility of his wife, Carin, who already had a bookkeeping business.
So about four months ago, the couple decided to quietly sell their store.
“We do love it,” Andy McKay said. “It just wasn’t the right fit for us.”
From here, McKay plans to explore other opportunities, including establishing surfing competitions along the California coastline. Already he’s created the Pismo Beach Open, a World Surf League qualifying event that is scheduled to take place from Nov. 17-19 this year.
