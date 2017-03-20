Expert’s 5 rules to live by in business

Editor’s note: Who among us, especially young entrepreneurs and small-business owners, doesn’t want to learn from others? With that in mind, we asked our readers for the best business advice they’ve ever received. This feature will run occasionally.
There has never really been a singular piece of advice that I can say was a real career epiphany. My leadership career includes seven years as a Navy petty officer, 11 years as a naval officer and 16 years in health care executive leadership. The sum total of the best advice I’ve received is:
(1) Take care of your people (care for, train and model behavior for the employees).
(2) Be genuine (be yourself; no one likes a phony).
(3) Be honest (never lie, and you won’t have to remember the lies you told or worry about getting caught).
(4) Lead by example (don’t ask your team to do anything you wouldn’t do; prove you can walk the walk, not just talk the talk).
(5) Expect to make mistakes (learn from them, don’t repeat them, and keep moving forward).
Mark Lisa, chief executive officer, Twin Cities Community Hospital
