Rate increase hasn't solved pediatric home nursing woes

Pressed by parents of severely sick children, New Hampshire increased Medicaid reimbursement rates for skilled in-home nurses a year ago.
Some families report improvements, but the number of nurses' shifts being filled has barely budged.
Roughly 125 New Hampshire children and adults are approved for private duty nursing under Medicaid, but a nursing shortage means they often go without.
Staffing agencies say increasing payments last April helped some, though filling night and weekend shifts remains difficult. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, in the first month with the new rates, 84 percent of the hours authorized for private duty pediatric nursing were billed.
But in the eight months after that, the average was just 60 percent. Staffing agencies say the percentages were similar before the rate increase.
