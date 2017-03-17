Old Paris Precision building in Paso Robles to get remodel and up to 8 new tenants

The sprawling Paso Robles building that was once home to metal fabricating company Paris Precision is getting a facelift and new tenants.
The Planning Commission on Tuesday approved modifications to the 215,000-square-foot structure at 1650 Ramada Drive, where the manufacturer moved in 2000 from its previous Commerce Way location. Paris Precision closed its doors in May 2016 after more than 50 years in business, laying off 130 employees.
Six co-owners purchased the property in December, according to Damien Mavis, one of the buyers and a co-owner of CoVelop, a San Luis Obispo-based development company. Mavis declined to disclose the names of the other owners and how much they paid for the structure.
The owners plan to divide the building into up to eight lease spaces, according to a city staff report. They’ll modify the building to accommodate new tenants, with additions that include five storefront entrances, four front windows, two loading docks, three roll-up doors and a vehicle outdoor equipment sales area.
Cupolas were also planned for the top of the building, which were to have space for tenants’ signs, Mavis said. But Planning Commissioners nixed the sign proposal, although they’d allow the cupolas alone.
All of the renovations will cost approximately $2 million, he said.
Mavis said tenants will likely use the spaces for storage and warehousing: “It’s a great location for light industrial uses that serve the wine industry.”
So far, he said three businesses are planning to lease space in the building: Firestone Walker Brewing Co., Pellenc America, which sells vineyard harvesting equipment, and Compli Beverage Compliance. What does that company do?
“We saw a great opportunity to renovate an existing vacant, single-tenant building into a thriving multi-tenant building,” Mavis said.
