Diane’s Beachwear opens in downtown San Luis Obispo

A second beachwear store has opened in downtown San Luis Obispo.
Diane’s Beachwear opened its first Central Coast location at 787 Higuera St. on March 5 — right next door to longtime shop SLO Swim.
“I think there’s room for both of us,” said Diane’s Beachwear manager Brielle Bariteau. “I love that store, too.”
With more than 2,300 square feet of space, Diane’s Beachwear sells swimsuits, tank tops, dresses and pants for women, as well as beachwear for men and children. The grand opening celebration will be March 18, according to the business’ Facebook page.
The store has been in the works for 10 months, said Sheree Carella, marketing director of the company.
San Luis Obispo, Carella said, is an ideal location because of Cal Poly — “college kids are a great market for trendy swimwear” — and the city’s proximity to the ocean. “We’re confident that it will be one of our top stores,” she said.
Five people — two full-timers and three part-timers — are employed at the San Luis Obispo store, but that number could increase during the busier summer months, Carella said.
Carella declined to share its investment in this store or financial information about the company, which was founded in 1962 near Manhattan Beach Pier, according to its website. The company’s 21 stores are mostly in Southern California.
Megan Henney: 805-781-7915, @megan_henney
