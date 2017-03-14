Century 21 Hometown Realty wins top award out of 7,000 franchises

Century 21 Hometown Realty has received the 2016 Art Bartlett 2100 Cup Award, which is given by Century 21 each year to a company that demonstrates the highest level of leadership, customer service and professionalism. The award is given to the top franchise of the year, among 7,000 worldwide.
Jack Hardy, president and CEO of Hometown Realty, and his leadership team were honored recently in Las Vegas.
“From Paso Robles to the north and Oxnard to the south, home buyers and sellers across California have a real-estate resource they can trust in Jack and Century 21 Hometown Realty,’’ said Rick Davidson, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. He praised the local firm’s “unwavering dedication to customer service,” positive culture and commitment to giving back to its region.
Hometown Realty is an independently owned, full-service real-estate brokerage company with 13 offices on the Central Coast.
