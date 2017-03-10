The Latest: 100-acre wildfire near Coors 0 percent contained

The Latest on a wildfire burning near the Coors Brewing Plant: (all times local):
7:30 a.m.
A wildfire near the Coors Brewing plant outside Denver has burned about 100 acres and is zero percent contained.
The fire started Thursday afternoon and was pushed by winds up one side of South Table Mountain.
West Metro Fire says that firefighters patrolled and put out hotspots during what it described as a relatively quiet overnight.
One firefighter suffered minor injuries fighting the blaze.
2:45 a.m.
A firefighter was injured while battling a blaze Thursday near the Coors Brewing plant in Golden, Colorado.
Fire officials tell ABC 7 station (http://bit.ly/2mpT006 ) that the fire had grown to an estimated 100 acres and was at "zero percent containment."
Officials said one firefighter was transported to the hospital. No further details about the firefighter's condition were immediately released.
An official with the Fairmount Fire Rescue department says winds shifted and pushed the fire to the west.
The South Table Mountain Fire, as it was known Thursday evening, was not threatening any structures.
ABC 7 reports that firefighting crews will be battling the flames all night and residents may see small flare-ups.
Fire danger is high around the state due to low humidity and high winds.
