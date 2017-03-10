Still no power for 125K customers in western NY; snow in NYC

Utility crews from other states and Canada were assisting efforts to restore power to more than 125,000 western New York homes and businesses still without electricity service after Wednesday's devastating windstorm.
Most of the outages Friday are in Monroe County, which includes the city of Rochester, with about 85,000 customers without power.
More than 200,000 customers lost power Wednesday when winds gusting to 70 mph to 80 mph knocked down trees and toppled utility poles across a 10-county area. Forecasters say temperatures will dip into the teens and 20s this weekend.
Officials with the three utilities servicing western New York said Thursday that it could be several days before some customers have their power restored.
The National Weather Service predicted 4 to 6 inches of snow on Long Island Friday and 3 to 4 inches in New York City and the lower Hudson Valley before it tapers off in the mid to late afternoon.
Weather service meteorologist Tim Morrin said the temperatures were heading below the freezing mark and people outdoors will feel an extra "bite" with wind gusts up to 20 mph.
Temperatures Friday night will plummet into the teens in the suburbs and the low 20s in New York City. That means any slush will freeze solid. Morrin said it may get warm enough Saturday to thaw ice on roads, but not other surfaces.
