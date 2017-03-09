Asian shares gain as investors await US jobless data

1:25 Watch 10-year-old Mia Beck show how to make a balloon sword Pause

2:09 Watch Zac Efron in the teaser trailer for 'Baywatch'

0:56 It's easy being green in SLO County after recent rainstorms

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:59 SLO County supervisors get into heated exchange over parks funding: 'Shame on you'

0:35 Part of Santa Rosa Creek Road near Cambria falls into raging waters

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery

0:43 Hiking Sycamore Crest Trail in Avila Beach

0:43 Surveillance video shows two theft suspects peering into cars in SLO neighborhood