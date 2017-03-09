South Korean court decision formally ends president's rule

3:07 Watch San Luis Obispo's award-winning tourism video Pause

0:59 SLO County supervisors get into heated exchange over parks funding: 'Shame on you'

1:07 Morro Bay drive turns frightening as tree falls on car during fierce storm

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

2:09 Watch Zac Efron in the teaser trailer for 'Baywatch'

1:49 Javier Cerritos de los Santos del Consulado de México en Oxnard habla sobre asuntos migratorios

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle at the Piedras Blancas rookery

0:43 Surveillance video shows two theft suspects peering into cars in SLO neighborhood

0:46 Why opponents of the Phillips 66 oil-by-rail project don't want it built