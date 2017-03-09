Shell Cafe to head back to its roots with upcoming remodel

Shell Cafe in Pismo Beach will get a makeover in coming months, as the restaurant undergoes a cosmetic remodel to update the aging building.
The remodel will bring the building — located at 1351 Price St. — back to its roots, owner Charlie Brunetti said.
The property has been a restaurant since 1924, and has been a stopping place for everyone from Old Hollywood celebrities on their way to Hearst Castle to several generations of local residents, Brunetti said.
“It’s truly a classic Pismo Beach place,” he said. “Everyone has been here.”
The remodel will harken back to the building’s original 1920s look, he said, painted white with dark trim outside, and exposed rafters inside. Brunetti also is adding two new brewery tanks, a horseshoe bar for cocktails, new floors and other fixtures. Brunetti declined to disclose the cost of the remodel, saying he did not yet have a specific estimate for the improvements.
The plan was approved by the Pismo Beach Planning Commission last week, and construction is expected to begin in the coming months.
If all goes as planned, the new and improved Shell Cafe will be open for business by the busy summer season, Brunetti said.
