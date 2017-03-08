China grants preliminary approval to 38 new Trump trademarks

3:07 Watch San Luis Obispo's award-winning tourism video Pause

3:07 HIV and AIDS: The push to stop the virus

0:43 Surveillance video shows two theft suspects peering into cars in SLO neighborhood

1:20 People flock to California Western Monarch Butterfly Day at Pismo State Beach

0:46 This is what California's bullet train would look like

0:41 CalPERS retiree testifies about losing his CalPERS pension

0:43 Hiking Sycamore Crest Trail in Avila Beach

3:46 A rare kayak trip down the Salinas River in north San Luis Obispo County

1:18 What is Trappist beer and alcohol by volume?