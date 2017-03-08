Facing strong pushback, GOP leaders advance health care bill

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes Pause

0:43 Surveillance video shows two theft suspects peering into cars in SLO neighborhood

1:20 People flock to California Western Monarch Butterfly Day at Pismo State Beach

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

3:07 Watch San Luis Obispo's award-winning tourism video

0:46 This is what California's bullet train would look like

1:58 After fire, SLO-Botics team uses French Hospital space to regroup for competition

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

0:41 CalPERS retiree testifies about losing his CalPERS pension