Attack on military hospital in Afghan capital kills 30

A Police soldier stands guard near the biggest military hospital after the clash started between insurgent fighters and army soldiers at the gate of the hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Gunmen stormed a military hospital Wednesday in a neighborhood in the Afghan capital that is also home to a number of embassies.
Security forces run around a military hospital after the clash started between gunmen and army soldiers in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Gunmen stormed the military hospital Wednesday in a neighborhood in the Afghan capital that is also home to a number of embassies.
Security forces run through the biggest military hospital after the clash started between insurgent fighters and army soldiers at the gate of the hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Gunmen stormed a military hospital Wednesday in a neighborhood in the Afghan capital that is also home to a number of embassies.
Afghanistan's Army helicopters fly over the biggest military hospital after the clash started between insurgent fighters and army soldiers at the gate of the hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Gunmen stormed a military hospital Wednesday in a neighborhood in the Afghan capital that is also home to a number of embassies.
Men watch clashes at the biggest military hospital from Wazir Akbar Khan hilltop, between insurgent fighters and army soldiers at the gate of the hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Gunmen stormed a military hospital Wednesday in a neighborhood in the Afghan capital that is also home to a number of embassies.
A general view of the biggest military hospital is pictured after the clashes started between insurgent fighters and army soldiers at the gate of the hospital, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Gunmen stormed a military hospital Wednesday in a neighborhood in the Afghan capital that is also home to a number of embassies.
Afghans cry after an attack on a military hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Gunmen stormed a military hospital in Afghanistan's capital on Wednesday, killing at least four people and wounding more than 60, setting off clashes with security forces that were still underway hours later.
Security forces inspect the site of attack on a military hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Gunmen stormed a military hospital in Afghanistan's capital on Wednesday, killing at least four people and wounding more than 60, setting off clashes with security forces that were still underway hours later.
Afghan Soldiers inspect the site of attack on a military hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Gunmen stormed a military hospital in Afghanistan's capital on Wednesday, killing at least four people and wounding more than 60, setting off clashes with security forces that were still underway hours later.
A wounded person is assisted in an ambulance after an attack on a military hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Gunmen stormed a military hospital in Afghanistan's capital on Wednesday, killing at least four people and wounding more than 60, setting off clashes with security forces that were still underway hours later.
Security forces inspect the site of attack on a military hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. Afghanistan's Defense Ministry says an attack on a military hospital in the capital has killed more than 30 people.
