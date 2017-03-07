WikiLeaks publish 1000s of what it says are CIA documents

1:02 Celebrate Los Osos installs two new benches in town Pause

1:20 People flock to California Western Monarch Butterfly Day at Pismo State Beach

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

0:43 Hiking Sycamore Crest Trail in Avila Beach

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:54 Leopard shark swims among surfers in Pismo Beach

1:33 How to grill ribs: Tips from The Rib Line's kitchen

0:46 This is what California's bullet train would look like

0:47 SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon discusses what "Activism 101" is all about