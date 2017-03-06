Amazon shares data with Arkansas prosecutor in murder case

2:06 Mayor, residents react to Wal-Mart's decision to not build a store in Atascadero Pause

2:36 Big West basketball: Cal Poly falls to UC Santa Barbara in regular season finale

0:47 SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon discusses what "Activism 101" is all about

1:33 How to grill ribs: Tips from The Rib Line's kitchen

1:20 People flock to California Western Monarch Butterfly Day at Pismo State Beach

2:45 Watch sea otters (and their pups) play, spin and swim near Morro Bay

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:13 Atascadero's Charles Paddock Zoo has its bronze tiger back

0:46 This is what California's bullet train would look like